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ANCIENT ALIENS: THE FALLEN ONES IN AFRICA 🌍
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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1017 views • June 08, 2022
#ALIENS #ANCIENT #AFRICA (Like these videos for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Today's word: ANCIENT ALIENS is what we call them now but these are the fallen angels. Roaming the world in flying technology that ADAPTS TO WHERE IT LANDS. Forced to obey unwritten "rules" that if the community will not accept them they can't stay. These things are older than us and went all over the world, seeding themselves into unwitting tribes of Africa who welcomed them after others drove them off. These creatures procreated with humanity, they already have bloodlines all over the world. Hear the TRUTH OF THE LORD!

READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/08/ancient-aliens-in-africa-june-5-2022/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

PYRAMIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/

THE HUMAN-ALIEN HYBRID QUESTION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/

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ancient aliens fallen angels human spaceship UFOs prophecy end times Africa nephilim

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VERY vivid dream about the coming of fallen beings, "aliens"- yet I think they were fallen angels because of certain statements they made- "We have not been to THIS area before" (meaning they've gone other places at other times). The angry snake's statement- "I am tired of moving!" supports the idea that they've travelled many times looking for a place to settle. Other aspects of the dream show how fallen beings view this world and why they'll never rest until they've killed humanity off. If anyone thinks that UFOs, fallen angels, Annunaki (or whatever they call themselves)- are coming to give us free help, advanced tech, healing and wisdom- remember that Satan does nothing for free. THESE BEINGS HATE PEOPLE AND THE PROOF IS IN THIS DREAM. They see as as weak and unnecessary, they will lie just enough to win trust and if we say no they'll want to take what they want anyway. THEY FEEL GOD TOOK THEIR WORLD AND GAVE IT TO ADAM & EVE. So if anyone wonders why they are so bent on human destruction- it's called revenge. More on this to come.
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godalienschristjesustruthprophecyend timesufosafricaadamfallen angelshumanlordnephilimfallenancienteveancient aliensgod almightyspaceshipfallen onesseed of the serpentthe masters voicetechnology of the fallenflying technology
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