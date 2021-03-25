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How Chlorine dioxide works against COVID
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2308 views • March 25, 2021
In this video, Andreas explains how Chlorine dioxide works in the body to counteract Methemoglobinemia which is induced by COVID19, selectively oxidize the virus protein shell and improves oxygenation, rendering patients asymptomatic in a short time.
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