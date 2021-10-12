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SW Delta Pilot Dies In Mid-Flight After Being Fully Jabbed.
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450 views • October 12, 2021
There were close calls of this happening in the UK during the last four month. So it was just a matter of time when THIS would happen. Thankfully this co-pilot made a safe emergency landing. Now we need to find out if a private plane that crashed in the San Diego area in the past 36 hours had a jabbed pilot. It hit a UPS truck, killing the driver.
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