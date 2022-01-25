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Patrick Henningsen to Belfast Freedom Crowd: 'Coroni didn't do that. Government policy did all of that.' (MIRRORED)
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119 views • January 25, 2022
Patrick Henningsen to Belfast Freedom Crowd: 'Coroni didn't do that. Government policy did all of that.' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/q-rMPXGJvis
WATCH & SHARE:
Patrick Henningsen rallying the freedom loving crowd gathered together on Saturday, 15/01/22 at Belfast City Hall:
'Coroni didn't do that. Government policy did all of that.'
Watch full video here: https://21w.co/belfast-ph
Mirrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-
https://youtu.be/q-rMPXGJvis
WATCH & SHARE:
Patrick Henningsen rallying the freedom loving crowd gathered together on Saturday, 15/01/22 at Belfast City Hall:
'Coroni didn't do that. Government policy did all of that.'
Watch full video here: https://21w.co/belfast-ph
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