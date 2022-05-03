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Zelensky the cocaine addict - now President of Ukraine
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154 views • May 03, 2022
No_Face_Masks
That a joke of a human being, an actor, a pretender yet he rules Ukraine and begs the Western World to give him more and more weapons daily on their national TV so that he can fight Russia. What moron takes his country to war knowing he does not have enough weapons or soldiers to fight? ZELENSKY. They say a fool is born every minute of the day, well you can see this fool now.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/zelensky-the-cocaine-addict-now-president-of-ukraine_OR7MHFxBQ9Berxk.html
That a joke of a human being, an actor, a pretender yet he rules Ukraine and begs the Western World to give him more and more weapons daily on their national TV so that he can fight Russia. What moron takes his country to war knowing he does not have enough weapons or soldiers to fight? ZELENSKY. They say a fool is born every minute of the day, well you can see this fool now.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/zelensky-the-cocaine-addict-now-president-of-ukraine_OR7MHFxBQ9Berxk.html
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