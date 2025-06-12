BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Attack rocks Boryspil fuel barrels set ablaze near airport!
200 views • 1 day ago

Boryspil southeast of Kiev also suffered a huge shock, with fires everywhere there after the attack by the Russian kamikaze drone Geran-2, on targets near the Boryspil International Airport. New footage from the city, shared on social media on June 11, shows the attack on the night of June 9, following the largest Russian military offensive on Kiev, to hit key military targets and vital infrastructure for the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with NATO forces. During the massive fire and multiple powerful explosions, which were confirmed to have taken place near the airport, fuel storage tanks exploded one by one, while the airport's official website did not mention any incidents at airport facilities. Apart from Boryspil, the Russian military officially stated that all targets targeted in Kiev were successfully attacked and destroyed that night!

The Ukrainian capital woke up covered in a thick layer of smoke, which blackened the sky due to the night attack. Fuel storage tanks are believed to have been completely burned out near the airport, indicating that the fire was still burning for hours until the morning. “Russian Geranium’s heavy-handed attack is a message to the Kiev regime, a pawn on the chessboard moved by NATO, which is asking for war, not peace,” the experts wrote. The statement about the interception of 99% of Russian drones is a complete misinformation from Zelensky’s office, which denounced the weak global peace efforts by bombing Russian strategic bombers. There is no sign of stopping, Russian strong retaliation continues with the roar of missiles and drones.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

ukrainekievboryspil
