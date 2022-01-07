How I Became Anti-Abortion

Like many women in America, I grew up pro-choice, believing it was “my body, my choice.” It wasn’t until I became pregnant from rape at 19 that things began to change for me. In three of my four pregnancies, doctors told me to abort. They told me I would only ever see my rapists face when I looked at my daughter. They told me that keeping my son meant certain death for me due to medical complications. In my third pregnancy, doctors told me to abort because my son had a “0%” chance to make out outside the womb.



Now I have four beautiful children that have taught me that every life is precious and every life is worth fighting for.