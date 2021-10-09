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Covid-19: Vaccinated twice + the mask remains! (by Ivo Sasek)
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10 views • October 09, 2021
Anyone who saw through the “Corona-shadow-regime” from the beginning, was able to guarantee already 8 weeks ago that their surveillance mania would not end, even after having had multiple Covid-vaccinations. And there you go: The high risk vaccines have been administered, ten thousands of people have died from them, millions have been injured – and still the masks have to stay on your face! Sasek’s prognosis has once more come true …
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