X22 REPORT - [HRC] Is A Puppet Her Strings Were Cut, She Is On Her Own, Durham Is Bringing The Pain

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[HRC] Is A Puppet Her Strings Were Cut, She Is On Her Own,Durham Is Bringing The Pain
The patriots are now bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and Durham just arrested another player in the Russia collusion hoax. All roads lead to [HRC]. Those who lied to congress in impeachment hoax 1 are now panicking they thought they would be protected. [HRC] sends a message, PANIC is everywhere. The people are now learning the truth, people are seeing the swamp and how they operate. Buckle up is going to get very bumpy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.