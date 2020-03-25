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70 REVELATIONS: 2019 Bio-Weapon Testing
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75 views • March 25, 2020
In 2019 Coronavirus and Spanish Flu Influenza viruses were tested.
Links:
In the Shadow of Hermes
https://vimeo.com/40505929
Trump saying "Warshington" 5:15, 7:15, 7:50, 8:20, 11:12, 11:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSwXyZoLzoc
Trump's face mask diminishing w/brown eyes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_azIozxWVSo
Mike Morales channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Trump Inauguration Speech (blue eyes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRBsJNdK1t0&t=178s
Trump's superbowl interview (droopy right blue eye)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuO2ZQBN9gI&t=112s
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel thru Audio Jungle June 2019
email [email protected]
Links:
In the Shadow of Hermes
https://vimeo.com/40505929
Trump saying "Warshington" 5:15, 7:15, 7:50, 8:20, 11:12, 11:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSwXyZoLzoc
Trump's face mask diminishing w/brown eyes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_azIozxWVSo
Mike Morales channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
Trump Inauguration Speech (blue eyes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRBsJNdK1t0&t=178s
Trump's superbowl interview (droopy right blue eye)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuO2ZQBN9gI&t=112s
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel thru Audio Jungle June 2019
email [email protected]
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