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4/12/2026
John 10:1-5 How To Recognize a False Shepherd
Intro: They say to recognize a counterfeit bill you have to know what a real bill looks like intimately! You don’t study fakes….. you study the real! We are fooled and tricked everyday by fakes. Ai is so good today that you cannot tell a real person from an AI on a video. Liars always tell you just enough truth to hide the lie. Rat poison is 99% nutritious! And some liars just tell lies so big that it just has to be true! How can you recognize false teachers and preachers in these days of AI and such good deceivers out there? It’s really very simple.