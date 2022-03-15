Joe Rogan: The Censorship Is Crazy—The Tech Oligarchs Want to Keep Us Divided at All Costs

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Bret Weinstein created an account called Unity 2020, and the idea was to bring reasonable people from the left and right together. Nothing objectionable was said, but Twitter banned that account.
"The idea that you, the f*cking tech dorks, are gonna step in and say, 'No! This is dangerous thinking!'