Cross Talk News





October 11, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the soon to be signed SAFE-T Act in Illinois, and the impact for civility as prospects of violent murders roaming free on January 1st approach reality. The team also shares a ridiculous story about Chinese government-run police stations based in New York City, and addresses the continued epic saga of Kanye West’s awakening.





All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...





CHECKOUT OUR NEW MINI-DOC “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off





https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?





Support our mission by donating through https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nkazs-purge-legislation-presented-in-illinois-fox-news-leaks-kanye-footage.html



