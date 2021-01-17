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ThePatriotNurse: How To Prayer Walk Your Boundaries Do this NOW! Spiritual Warfare
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231 views • January 17, 2021
Posted 16January2021: Please share this message and get the word OUT. Folks, we MUST be building up the perimeters of our towns and our cities in prayer NOW. Physically, get yourselves out there on the sidewalks, the boundaries of your towns and counties and pray them up. Take a buddy and go recite the Psalms. Go pray and worship. Take a little Bluetooth speaker and play worship music. Whatever you have to do, let's get this DONE.
Christians around this nation are praying every day at 8 PM central time for one minute. For this country and for other things. Please do the same at that exact same time
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Christians around this nation are praying every day at 8 PM central time for one minute. For this country and for other things. Please do the same at that exact same time
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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