Chinese AI Shockwave: Deep Seek V4 Threatens US Tech Dominance

DeepSeek V4 described as transformative AI threatening U.S. technological dominance and economic stability imminently globally.
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China's open-source DeepSeek models achieve high performance at dramatically lower costs, challenging Western development assumptions.
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Free, locally runnable AI could dismantle subscription-based U.S. tech business models and reduce valuations significantly.
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Advanced reasoning AI may replace white-collar roles, driving mass layoffs, corporate restructuring, and economic disruption.
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China's focus on self-reliance, decentralized innovation, and domestic chips signals shifting global technological power balance.
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