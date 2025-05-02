Butler PA: The Major Security 'Failures'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempts: 13 July & 15 September 2024
* These attacks have not received nearly the attention they have to receive.
* President Trump is still at risk.
* The government let him down catastrophically — and people are lying.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (1 May 2025)