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US MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT DEAD: DOCTORS HAVE KILLED MANY PATIENTS THAT COULD HAVE LIVED
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US Medical Establishment Dead: Doctors Have Killed Many Patients That Could Have Lived https://rumble.com/vq2zs7-us-medical-establishment-dead-doctors-have-killed-many-patients-that-could-.html
Quote: "Doctors in the US have been outright murdering their patients whether they know it or not with unnatural, mass-produced medicines that do little to nothing for their patients. This goes on all the time while Big Pharma gets billions in profits.
Dr. Peter Glidden joins us. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
US Medical Establishment Dead: Doctors Have Killed Many Patients That Could Have Lived https://rumble.com/vq2zs7-us-medical-establishment-dead-doctors-have-killed-many-patients-that-could-.html
Quote: "Doctors in the US have been outright murdering their patients whether they know it or not with unnatural, mass-produced medicines that do little to nothing for their patients. This goes on all the time while Big Pharma gets billions in profits.
Dr. Peter Glidden joins us. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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