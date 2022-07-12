5 CLEVER Electrical Tricks Everyone Should Know

Here are 5 clever electrical tips, tricks and hacks that everyone should know! See if there are any here that are new to you!





00:00 #5: Ditch the Twist Connectors 01:43 #4: A Strong Fix for Cut Wire

02:57 #3: Don't Toss That Broken Cord

05:03 #2: Always Work With the Grain

07:24 #1: The New Wire Strippers Are Here

