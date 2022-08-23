The Raiders on US Sports Net! QB Nick Mullens Traded to the Vikings as the 80-Man Roster Cut Looms

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Raiders,com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick react to the trade of quarterback Nick Mullens to the Vikings, recap the preseason Week 2 win over the Dolphins and discuss which players they see on the roster bubble.





2022 Raiders Training Camp Podcast is presented by SiriusXM. https://apple.co/3dfocxy





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