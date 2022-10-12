Global Economy May Be Not Growing at All in 2023

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493971
10/12/2022 IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas: There is about 25% probability that global economy growth in 2023 could be at about 2%, and 10% to 15% chance that actual output growth could be even lower than 1%, which means economy is not growing at all globally.