Maduro Calls for National Enlistment of Bolivarian Militia

President Nicolás Maduro has called for a national enlistment of the Bolivarian Militia this weekend, activating 15,751 Popular Defense Bases across the country.

I call all militiamen, militiawomen, and reservists to the ranks.

Once again, Venezuela is preparing to defend its sovereignty, not only against external threats, but against two decades of U.S. coup attempts, sanctions, sabotage, and destabilization.

ℹ️The truth?

The U.S. has never succeeded in toppling the Bolivarian Revolution. From the failed 2002 coup, to the clown-show Guaidó project, to the botched Operation Gideon, every regime change attempt has collapsed.

Let them try again.

