Russian Aerospace Forces airstrike on militants on the northern outskirts of Homs.

The strike was reported to have taken place in the area of ​​the towns of El Ganto and Termaala.

Reports are coming in that the local SAA garrison in Suwayda, the 404th regiment, has surrendered to the FSA rebels.

The city is more than likely out of Assad's control right now.

Israel and affiliated terrorist groups are attempting to turn Syria into a base for terrorism to threaten the entire Middle East region, stated the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The Iraqi Embassy in Damascus calls on Iraqi citizens wishing to return to Iraq to contact the embassy.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, recently featured in a CNN interview in Aleppo, is still listed on the U.S. State Department's "Reward for Justice" program with a $10 million bounty.



