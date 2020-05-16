Irish PhD Epidemiologist Calls Out the Lies and Scams on the World’s People

Dr. Dolores Cahill develops drugs in labs and says quarantine and social distancing and masks are unnecessary and a power play and she would stake her career on it.





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