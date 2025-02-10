Radirgy Precious (2006, Playstation 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radirgy Precious is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up originally by Milestone for the arcades under the title "Radirgy". It was ported to the Playstation 2 with two additional modes added as Radirgy Precious. The game also came out for Gamecube and Dreamcast.
The story is about Shizuru Kamigusa, a schoolgirl who is allergic to radio waves ("Radirgy" is derived from "radio allergy"). Her father works for a company developing a remedy for the condition, but a terrorist group led by Ruki Michima takes over their building. Shizuru mans a flying mecha to rescue her father and the cure from the terrorists.
Radirgy Precious is a bullethell shooter using cel-shaded 3D graphics. At the start of the game, you can select one out of three weapon systems. Apart from this weapon, you also have a swipe attack with your arm for close combat and the ability to erect a shield which absorbs bullets. A smaller shield is also deployed when you are not firing, it can deflect certain bullets. Your swipe attack can also deflect bullets, as well as power-ups.