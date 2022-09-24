Dr Paul Alexander：Under No Condition Must a Parent Give Their Healthy Child Any of this Covid Infection

https://gnews.org/post/p1p501ebb
09/19/2022 Dr Paul Alexander: There is no condition in this world today that a parent must give their healthy child any of these COVID Gene injections. This is a hill you die on. This is the hill you wage your greatest battle. And you say no! absolutely not!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.