Dr Paul Alexander：Under No Condition Must a Parent Give Their Healthy Child Any of this Covid Infection

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p501ebb
09/19/2022 Dr Paul Alexander: There is no condition in this world today that a parent must give their healthy child any of these COVID Gene injections. This is a hill you die on. This is the hill you wage your greatest battle. And you say no! absolutely not!