Secret of Freeing Your Soul ~Breaking The Soul Cycle~

There are Seven Wonders of The Ancient World...

Seven Continents and There are Seven Seas.

We are Told There are Seven Deadly Sins...

That are Committed by You and Me.





Though The True Sin is Sleepwalking Threw Life...

Never Questioning or Having The Eyes to See.

I Dearly Cherish The Learning of Knowlege...

And The Preservation of One's Individuality.