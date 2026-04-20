We have no plan for the next round of negotiations - Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry - part 1 of text

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Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry: We have no plan for the next round of negotiations.
Adding lots more from Bagaei:
Baqaei: Attack on Iranian commercial vessel constitutes an act of aggression
🔸The US, through contradictory behavior & continuous violations of ceasefire terms, has shown it lacks seriousness in pursuing the diplomatic process.
🔸DC's recent actions — including breaking commitments on Lebanon & attempts to impose a naval blockade on Iran that led to an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel - constitute a clear "act of aggression" under UN resolutions.
🔸This glaring contradiction between words & actions deepens the Iranian people's distrust of US intentions. Iran will therefore make the appropriate decision regarding the continuation of the negotiations track, prioritizing nat'l interests & considerations.
Baqaei: The gov't will not forget US's repeated betrayals of diplomacy
🔸It is impossible to forget the costly experiences of the past year & US's repeated betrayals of diplomacy.
🔸In less than 9 months, DC twice attacked Iran's sovereignty during ongoing negotiations - violating int'l law, killing senior figures & civilians, & damaging national assets.
🔸Accordingly, all pillars of the system are monitoring developments with full vigilance, as guarding against the enemy's plots within the diplomatic process is a rational duty - & even more vital than during wartime.
Baqaei: The US is the primary party responsible for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz
🔸Tensions in the Persian Gulf & the Strait of Hormuz are solely the result of military actions by the US & the Zionist regime.
🔸Prior to Feb 28, the region enjoyed complete security. The int'l community must therefore hold these 2 actors accountable for destabilizing the region & avoid swapping the roles of "perpetrator" & "victim."
🔸Regarding the incident in question, competent authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into its dimensions, & results will be announced subsequently.
Baqaei: The armed forces will respond to any new adventurism
🔸The Islamic Republic of Iran does not recognize any deadlines or ultimatums in securing its national interests.
🔸Iran did not start this war, & the military operations in June & March 2026 were carried out solely in legitimate defense of the country's sovereignty.
🔸The protection of nat'l interests will continue for as long as necessary, & in the event of any new adventurism by the US or the Zionist regime, the armed forces will respond with full force & resolve.
Baqaei: Iran remains firm on its principled positions in the negotiations
🔸In response to the US 15-point proposal, Iran submitted a 10-point counter-proposal which, following extensive talks in Islamabad & a mediation visit to Tehran, was developed into a concrete package.
🔸Unlike the other side - which obstructs progress through constantly shifting positions & media posturing - the Islamic Rep of Iran is firm on its reasonable & fair positions.
🔸We have clearly stated our red lines & non-negotiable items from the outset, & insistence on them will not alter our principled positions.
🔸Furthermore, much of the detail published in the media is purely speculative & has not been confirmed.
Baqaei: Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz is lawful
➡️Responsibility for the energy crisis lies with the aggressors
Foreign Ministry spokesman, responding to Tasnim:
🔸Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz are fully compliant with international law & fall within the framework of "legitimate defense."
🔸Since the US has used its military bases in the region to direct & support military aggression against Iranian territory, Iran has the right under int'l law to adopt deterrent measures in its territorial waters.
🔸Blaming Iran for the losses suffered by other countries is misdirected - responsibility for the economic & security consequences of this situation lies directly with the aggressors, namely the US & the Zionist regime, which have targeted regional stability.
Baqaei: Transfer of nuclear stockpiles was never a negotiating option
🔸At no stage of the current or previous negotiations has the transfer of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles to the US or any other country been raised - this option is fundamentally not on the agenda of Iran.
🔸Iran's definitive position is the preservation of its nuclear achievements on Iranian soil, & all claims made in this regard are categorically denied.
(I ran out of characters, so placing on the next video that I upload) Cynthia