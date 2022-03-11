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EVATAC Offers Infowars Listeners Limited Time Discount On Knives, Backpacks, And More
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20 views • March 11, 2022
Drew Schull, founder and owners of EVATAC, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to announce the limited time discount offered to Infowars listeners on a wide range of tactical gear. Visit www.EVATACPLUS.com to find out what gear they offer for your needs. Also, Use Code "ALEX20" for 20% off. Expires on Monday at 11:59 pm EDT.
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