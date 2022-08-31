The End Of Cars

California vs. Everyone

* 2021: CA brags about a big achievement.

* ‘Renewables’ included a lot of fossil fuels.

* CA grid operators: it’s getting worse.

* CA leaders: we’re Tegucigalpa now.

* CA now imports a third of its power.

* CA politicians have no idea what they’re doing — or do they?

* They would ban private jets if they really cared.

* It’s not just CA pushing this terrible idea.

* Charging an electric car is very expensive.

* Electric vehicles are horrible for the environment.

* Switching to EVs empowers China.

* Green car plan will destroy our autonomy.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-californias-leaders-know-nothing-energy





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311621533112

