The End Of Cars

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California vs. Everyone
* 2021: CA brags about a big achievement.
* ‘Renewables’ included a lot of fossil fuels.
* CA grid operators: it’s getting worse.
* CA leaders: we’re Tegucigalpa now.
* CA now imports a third of its power.
* CA politicians have no idea what they’re doing — or do they?
* They would ban private jets if they really cared.
* It’s not just CA pushing this terrible idea.
* Charging an electric car is very expensive.
* Electric vehicles are horrible for the environment.
* Switching to EVs empowers China.
* Green car plan will destroy our autonomy.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-californias-leaders-know-nothing-energy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 August 2022