[Bidan]'s Secret Flights Have Resumed

More ‘Migrant’ Flights Are Headed Your Way

* We’re about to get another massive border surge.

* DHS will end Title 42 next month.

* That’s the policy DJT used in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.

* Charter flights carrying illegal aliens have begun arriving again in Westchester County NY — without the consent of the people.





p.s.

* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.

* We’re paying for all of it.

* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 April 2022