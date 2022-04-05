[Bidan]'s Secret Flights Have Resumed

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More ‘Migrant’ Flights Are Headed Your Way
* We’re about to get another massive border surge.
* DHS will end Title 42 next month.
* That’s the policy DJT used in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.
* Charter flights carrying illegal aliens have begun arriving again in Westchester County NY — without the consent of the people.
p.s.
* Humans and drugs are being trafficked; and criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported.
* We’re paying for all of it.
* Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 April 2022