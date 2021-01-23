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The Super Grand Solar Minimum Video 2 - Introduction
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251 views • January 23, 2021
This is the first video on the Super Grand Solar Minimum. There are some very gloomy things in the coming videos. I would suggest that you focus on your goodness and the goodness of others. Getting through this will require a caring community. Anything less will only be destructive. The human mind and spirit is a wonderful thing if we only let it control our directions and choices.- Dennis DeLaurier - Author
All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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