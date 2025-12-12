🤡US ambassador to Israel attempts to justify Israeli missile strike on Qatar - Huckabee

🤡🇺🇸 US ambassador to Israel attempts to justify Israeli missile strike on Qatar

🗣 US Ambassador Mike Huckabee attempted to downplay Israel's missile strike on Qatar, claiming it was aimed at "one person."

💬 “There was one missile, it was aimed at one person,” he said.

However, sending a missile into another country, regardless of the target, constitutes an attack. While Huckabee argued it wasn’t an attack on Qatar, the reality is that Israel's actions violated Qatar’s sovereignty. Huckabee further compared it to the US operation against Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, but the fact remains: Israel’s missile strike was an act of aggression against a sovereign nation.