Toxic Legacy- Interview with Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.,

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Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT, has published a new book, “Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment” — without doubt the best book ever written about glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and many other toxic herbicides.
In this book, which has been a labor of love for the past decade, Seneff explains how and why glyphosate poses an existential threat to humanity, and why it’s so important to avoid it if you care about your health and the health of your family.
Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/27/toxic-legacy-how-glyphosate-destroys-your-health.aspx?cid_source=youtube&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_stephanie-seneff
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