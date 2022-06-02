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Magnets are commonly found in nature, and they can be upscaled to create Free Energy stations.
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169 views • June 02, 2022
Magnets are commonly found in nature, and they can be upscaled to create Free Energy stations.
What's interesting is that every person who has ever invented clean, FREE energy has either "mysteriously died" or their patents have been bought out but their product never made it to market. There are currently over 6,000 hidden & suppressed patents & technologies that would change our modern society into something most people can not even imagine.
What's interesting is that every person who has ever invented clean, FREE energy has either "mysteriously died" or their patents have been bought out but their product never made it to market. There are currently over 6,000 hidden & suppressed patents & technologies that would change our modern society into something most people can not even imagine.
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