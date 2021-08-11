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LIES! 'Media' Falsely Claims FL Morgues Overflowing, Refrigerator Trucks Used for Bodies
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A recording that shows how Facebook blocks content from sites that do not conform to its communistic agenda.
To see the report they are blocking, click below
https://www.brighteon.com/75ed0fb9-3156-497f-9d19-9c54de8b5627
To see the report they are blocking, click below
https://www.brighteon.com/75ed0fb9-3156-497f-9d19-9c54de8b5627
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