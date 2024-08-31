Ukraine says "We WILL take the fight to Russia", Putin is ready | Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Ukraine is complaining that they are being leashed by the U.S. government. The Associated Press says that "Ukraine’s daring ground offensive has taken the fight to Russia," but not nearly as much as its leaders would like because, they say, the United States won’t let them." Daring or murderous? I'm going to go with murderous.