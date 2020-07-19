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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 19, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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31 views • July 19, 2020
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Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8V-6BJ9Ab1U
DTS News:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8536883/Donald-Trump-holds-tele-rally-Wisconsin-supporters-COVID-problem.html
Other News:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12141653/ghislaine-maxwell-virginia-giuffre-epstein-accuser-mastermind/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-takes-trump-video-following-complaint-linkin-park-cover-music-complaint/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/18/background-political-surveillance/
http://82.221.129.208/.vh6.html
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2020/07/17/body-language-mary-trump/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/twitter-confirms-130-accounts-targeted-fbi-launches-probe/story?id=71838372
http://82.221.129.208/.vh6.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8535767/Twitter-hack-orchestrated-group-young-pals.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/new-york-times-attempt-promote-face-masks-backfires-shows-widespread-china-coronavirus-cases-wherever-masks-worn/
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/keep-btch-alive-protesters-gather-outside-ghislaine-maxwells-prison-chant-keep-btch-alive/
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/two-schoolboys-collapse-and-die-just-six-days-apart-in-china-while-wearing-face-masks-c-1017871
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/a8fdfade371493f7f743aff495a4fc72091b5e2021d9ae552c7aeb906678174a.mp4
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2020/07/18/qanons-fox-news-cameo-the-conspiracy-theorys-latest-breakout-moment/#6e15be55621e
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8V-6BJ9Ab1U
DTS News:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8536883/Donald-Trump-holds-tele-rally-Wisconsin-supporters-COVID-problem.html
Other News:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12141653/ghislaine-maxwell-virginia-giuffre-epstein-accuser-mastermind/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-takes-trump-video-following-complaint-linkin-park-cover-music-complaint/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/18/background-political-surveillance/
http://82.221.129.208/.vh6.html
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2020/07/17/body-language-mary-trump/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/twitter-confirms-130-accounts-targeted-fbi-launches-probe/story?id=71838372
http://82.221.129.208/.vh6.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8535767/Twitter-hack-orchestrated-group-young-pals.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/new-york-times-attempt-promote-face-masks-backfires-shows-widespread-china-coronavirus-cases-wherever-masks-worn/
https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/keep-btch-alive-protesters-gather-outside-ghislaine-maxwells-prison-chant-keep-btch-alive/
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/two-schoolboys-collapse-and-die-just-six-days-apart-in-china-while-wearing-face-masks-c-1017871
https://media.8kun.top/file_store/a8fdfade371493f7f743aff495a4fc72091b5e2021d9ae552c7aeb906678174a.mp4
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2020/07/18/qanons-fox-news-cameo-the-conspiracy-theorys-latest-breakout-moment/#6e15be55621e
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