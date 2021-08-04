Two Tornadoes Verses The Name of Jesus 4-8-21@605am

Two tornadoes in one dream from my lovely Jesus that shows the power of his almighty name!

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

1 John 4:21 And this commandment have we from him, that he who loveth God love his brother also.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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