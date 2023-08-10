Create New Account
Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 5
Amir starts with a prayer and addresses Revelation 21-22: All Things New! .Are you excited? Often times people think that when Christ will reign on earth  a thousand years, the Millennium Kingdom, there will be no more pain or sorrows. But nothing could be further from the truth. Jesus will reign physically from Jerusalem. Yes we will reign with Him. Don't throw away your tissue paper because you are going to cry and have pain. and sorrow like never before. There will be a fourth Temple and we have our glorified bodies. Mirrored

book of revelationamirsession 5

