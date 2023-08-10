Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 5

Amir starts with a prayer and addresses
Revelation 21-22: All Things New! .Are you excited? Often times people think
that when Christ will reign on earth a
thousand years, the Millennium
Kingdom, there will be no
more pain or sorrows. But nothing could be further from the truth. Jesus will
reign physically from Jerusalem.
Yes we will reign with Him. Don't throw away your tissue paper because you are
going to cry and have pain. and sorrow like never before. There will be a
fourth Temple
and we have our glorified bodies. Mirrored
