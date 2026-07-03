Witness - The Lost Children

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A documentary on the Dutroux Affair aired back in 1999.
For additional info:
https://archive.org/details/dutroux-dossier-summary-2005/page/802/mode/2up
https://www.scribd.com/document/964138971/The-Dutroux-Affair-and-the-Witness-Victims-of-the-X-File
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/police-raid-centre-of-satanic-sect-1.118865
https://cwasu.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Confronting-An-Atrocity.pdf
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-45354086
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/may/05/dutroux.featuresreview
https://newsroom.ap.org/editorial-photos-videos/detail?itemid=4c37c1e29a4f92e0fcad767a9fc82a48&mediatype=video&source=youtube
https://www.cnn.com/2004/WORLD/europe/03/01/otsc.belgium.qanda/
https://steemit.com/history/@rebelskum/the-dutroux-nightmare-chapter-i-a-historical-introduction-to-the-dutroux-affair
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/11/dutroux.ianblack
https://www.chicagotribune.com/1996/09/03/gruesome-belgian-sex-case-puts-focus-on-child-abuse/