The Paradox of Proximity: How White Compassion Intensifies blact Hatred and Why Separation Dissolves the Conflict

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An in-depth exploration of inter-group tensions, envy dynamics, proximity effects, and proposed separation strategies in primate-human relations, examining how closeness may amplify conflict while distance potentially reduces it, based on biological and behavioral observations.
Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-paradox-of-proximity-how-white
#PrimateDynamics #GroupRelations #EnvyAnalysis #SeparationTheory #BehavioralInsights
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