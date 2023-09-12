Return of the mask hysteria ~ Alice don't follow the white rabbit ~

In this discussion I want to talk about cognitive dissonance and dissociative disorder, how they relate to the present situation with a new pandemic global lockdown possibly being thrusted upon us again. I also in light of this discussion want to share portions of the highwire episode 336 (jaxen report and interview with Brian Hooker and Dane Wigington), in which I believe really proves my point about the reality we are told to accept.
References:
- MIND & BRAIN | Cognitive Dissonance
It is the subject of a new theory based on experiments showing that the grass is usually not greener on the other side of the fence and that grapes are sourest when they are in easy reach By Leon Festinger on October 1, 1962
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/cognitive-dissonance/
And: (https://www.healthline.com/health/cognitive-dissonance-examples#causes
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/cognitive-dissonance)
- Dissociative disorder
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dissociative-disorders/symptoms-causes/syc-20355215
- Monarch mind control
Cathy O'Brien is an American conspiracy theorist and author who claims to have been a victim of a government mind control program called "Project Monarch", which she alleges was part of the CIA's Project MKUltra. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cathy_O'Brien_(conspiracy_theorist)
And: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/879417020996046848
- Gas lighting
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/gaslighting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.