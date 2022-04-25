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Lots of Disturbing and Dangerous Details From The Pfizer Report
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14147 views • April 25, 2022
Tons of info to report! Information on where the ingredients are coming from. Also, they played games with the data, and it looks like an easy case to prove fraud. Lots of headlines could be made from the information in this video. Remember that Pfizer didn't want the people to see this information for 75 Years.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr Naomi Wolf:
https://rumble.com/v122tg3-the-pfizer-investigation-covid-vaccine-lacked-proper-quality-controls.html
2) Shocking Death information and Pfizer redacted key information:
https://rumble.com/v122ucl-the-pfizer-report-raises-more-questions-than-it-answers.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Dr Naomi Wolf:
https://rumble.com/v122tg3-the-pfizer-investigation-covid-vaccine-lacked-proper-quality-controls.html
2) Shocking Death information and Pfizer redacted key information:
https://rumble.com/v122ucl-the-pfizer-report-raises-more-questions-than-it-answers.html
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