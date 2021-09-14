How to transform a nation to Socialism to Communism!

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The first is the most important.
1) Healthcare — Control the people’s health and you control the people;
2) Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you give them what they need to live;
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you can increase taxes, which in turn will generate even more poverty;
4) Gun Control — Remove the ability of people to defend themselves from the Government. That way you can create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of a person’s life (Food, Housing, Jobs and Income).
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children study in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in God from Government and schools.
8) Class Warfare — Divide the people into wealthy and poor. This will cause discontent and make it easier to increase taxes across the board without loosing the support of the poor by making everyone think you will only tax the rich!
Text Source : https://reflectionsonitaly.blog/2016/11/01/saul-alinskys-eight-steps-to-socialism/
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