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Paradise Lost: Is West Memphis a Small Town?
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1 view • January 17, 2022
Short video with a more in-depth exploration of whether West Memphis, Arkansas is a "small town" in the common American English usage of "small town." West Memphis was the location of the horrific child murders in HBO's 1996 Paradise Lost documentary and subsequent documentaries. The Paradise Lost documentary and many other materials about the case either explicitly describe West Memphis -- which had a population of about 28,000 in 1993 -- as a "small town" or create that impression.
References:
Bruce Sinofsky Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_Sinofsky
West Memphis, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Memphis%2C_Arkansas
West Memphis School District Page: http://www.usa.com/school-district-0508040-population-and-races.htm
US Census West Memphis Quick Facts: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/westmemphiscityarkansas
West Memphis, AR Historical Murder Rate: https://www.macrotrends.net/cities/us/ar/west-memphis/murder-homicide-rate-statistics
West Memphis, AR Poverty Rate (about 31 % today): https://www.welfareinfo.org/poverty-rate/arkansas/west-memphis
Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in United States (West Memphis is Number 8): https://toplistblogs.com/10-most-dangerous-towns-in-the-united-states/
Brinkley, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brinkley%2C_Arkansas
Life After Death by Damien Echols: https://www.amazon.com/Life-After-Death-Damien-Echols/dp/0142180289
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Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
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References:
Bruce Sinofsky Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_Sinofsky
West Memphis, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Memphis%2C_Arkansas
West Memphis School District Page: http://www.usa.com/school-district-0508040-population-and-races.htm
US Census West Memphis Quick Facts: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/westmemphiscityarkansas
West Memphis, AR Historical Murder Rate: https://www.macrotrends.net/cities/us/ar/west-memphis/murder-homicide-rate-statistics
West Memphis, AR Poverty Rate (about 31 % today): https://www.welfareinfo.org/poverty-rate/arkansas/west-memphis
Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in United States (West Memphis is Number 8): https://toplistblogs.com/10-most-dangerous-towns-in-the-united-states/
Brinkley, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brinkley%2C_Arkansas
Life After Death by Damien Echols: https://www.amazon.com/Life-After-Death-Damien-Echols/dp/0142180289
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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