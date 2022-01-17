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Paradise Lost: Is West Memphis a Small Town?
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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Short video with a more in-depth exploration of whether West Memphis, Arkansas is a "small town" in the common American English usage of "small town." West Memphis was the location of the horrific child murders in HBO's 1996 Paradise Lost documentary and subsequent documentaries. The Paradise Lost documentary and many other materials about the case either explicitly describe West Memphis -- which had a population of about 28,000 in 1993 -- as a "small town" or create that impression.


References:

Bruce Sinofsky Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_Sinofsky

West Memphis, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Memphis%2C_Arkansas

West Memphis School District Page: http://www.usa.com/school-district-0508040-population-and-races.htm

US Census West Memphis Quick Facts: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/westmemphiscityarkansas

West Memphis, AR Historical Murder Rate: https://www.macrotrends.net/cities/us/ar/west-memphis/murder-homicide-rate-statistics

West Memphis, AR Poverty Rate (about 31 % today): https://www.welfareinfo.org/poverty-rate/arkansas/west-memphis

Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in United States (West Memphis is Number 8): https://toplistblogs.com/10-most-dangerous-towns-in-the-united-states/

Brinkley, Arkansas Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brinkley%2C_Arkansas

Life After Death by Damien Echols: https://www.amazon.com/Life-After-Death-Damien-Echols/dp/0142180289


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