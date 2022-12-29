Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Be Not Deceived: Christians /Disciples
23 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 19 hours ago |

Part of the recording is missing but these are things I face using apps. I prefer street preaching. The whole screen froze at first and I had to start again and still problems. Hopefully you get the point.

Another form of extortion is what I called bribery. That is how I see extortion.

Tribulation drains you because it involves suffering that ends in death. The many things I plan to do will only happen if it is God's will as it is too benefit others to build God's kingdom. Time is up for the devil and thus me or humanity. Days of Noah.


My email contact is [email protected]

Keywords
tribulationnwoendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket