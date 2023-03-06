The Shameful Cover-up Around The Jab

Mark Levin, of Fox News, presents a very compelling argument surrounding the origins of the Sars2 coronavirus (Covid19)
This is well worth watching. Lab leak or natural origins from an animal to a human? You decide.
Video sourced from:
Mark Levin - 'Life Liberty & Levin.' with Mark Levin on Fox News
From the Fox News channel
Closing music theme:
'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Fox News, Mark Levin or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
hm tue00:34
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.