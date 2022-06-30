BRICS Announces New World Reserve Currency As America Commits Economic Suicide

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While America is falling, BRICS and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum announce plans to lead the world into Globalism.
Mirrored https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=62bc73a1d6a5a751cb88d12a
Greg Reese