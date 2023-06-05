https://gettr.com/post/p2iuaha660b
06/04/2023 Rule of Law Foundation and Society donors messages collection. Rule of Law Foundation and Society appreciate all of our supporters and donors! （P3-4）
#nfsc3rdanniversary
2023年6月4日 法治基金,法治社会捐款留言精选集。法治基金,法治社会团队衷心感谢所有的捐款者和支持者！（P3-4）
#新中国联邦三周年
