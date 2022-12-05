VLOG Excerpt | Oct 18th, 2022

Topics Covered:

•The 7 microheavens and the Autists opening through the Mother Arc in 2019 and bridging connection with the 7 higher heavens – the true Macro to Micro connection

•Opened into quantum field, dark matter, the Cosmic Mother which includes the Magnetic aspect of the Mother •Dark Matter is all around us

•How does this relate to wholeness?

•The Star Icosahedron opens into the field of dark matter which creates the “space” and begins to engage the Polarian template for the electric and magnetic aspects of our body.

•The electric and magnetic body channels for proper communication between organs and body systems

•It also facilitates the communication with our light body and physical body

•The soul “utilizes” the element of aether or the dodecahedron to come into form

